Mission Wealth Promotes Kieran Osborne to Senior Portfolio Manager

Nationally recognized wealth management firm Mission Wealth is proud to announce that Kieran Osborne has been named senior portfolio manager at the firm.

Osborne holds a master of Business in finance, is a CFA charterholder and has been with Mission Wealth since 2013.

His expanded role includes researching new asset classes and strategies for inclusion in the firm’s portfolio, as well as improving the tools used by the investment committee in evaluating new and existing fund managers.

Mission Wealth Chief Investment Officer Matthew Adams said, “Kieran has been an instrumental part of the investment team, and we are so grateful for his expertise. We look forward to his ongoing contributions to the firm, his professionalism and deep knowledge of the financial markets.”

Of particular note, Osborne recently made critical contributions to Mission Wealth’s Socially Responsible Investing platform.

This work fits well with his own personal belief in community involvement, as he serves as a board member for the Santa Barbara Humane Society and is a part of the society’s finance committee.

He also enjoys volunteering with the “Stingrays” youth rugby league. A New Zealand native, he coaches the sport and is treasurer on the recently formed Santa Barbara Youth Rugby Club Board.

