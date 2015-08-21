Mission Wealth Ranks Among Nation’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Advice

Mission Wealth is pleased to announce that it has been added to the 2015 Inc. 5000 list, which was unveiled on Aug. 12 and ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Mission Wealth, which manages over $1.2 billion in assets for over 675 families nationwide, is ranked 148 within the financial services industry.

This is the 34th annual Inc. 5000 listing, and Inc.com touts that this year’s rankings include the most competitive crop of companies in the list's history.

The 2015 Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $205 billion, generating 647,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Mission Wealth is not the only Santa Barbara-based company on this prestigious list. They are joined by Impact Radius, TrackR, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, Invoca, Data Hardware Depot, BioIQ, ONTRAPORT, BigSpeak Speaker’s Bureau and ByWater Solutions.

Mission Wealth’s CEO Seth Streeter states, “it’s great to be among a group of elite local companies who are helping to put Santa Barbara on the map as a thriving entrepreneurial hub. While Mission Wealth now services hundreds of families from six locations, our growth approach is simple: provide clients with proactive and caring advice that is always focused on their best interests.”

The 2015 Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2011 to 2014. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2011.



— Marcie Lund represents Mission Wealth.