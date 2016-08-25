Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:01 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mission Wealth Snags Spot on 2016 Inc. 5000 List

By Renee Hennessee for Mission Wealth | August 25, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Mission Wealth Management is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2016 Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America, was unveiled in the September issue, released Aug. 16.

Mission Wealth, which manages over $1.3 billion and serves over 755 client families, is ranked No. 3094 overall and No. 147 within the financial services industry. The firm’s revenue growth over the 2013-15 period is 110 percent.

“We are especially grateful to our clients and our community for being instrumental in our growth and therefore paving the way for us to reach families nationwide,” said Mission Wealth CEO Seth Streeter.

This is the 35th annual Inc. 5000 listing. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Mission Wealth is not the only Central Coast-based company on the list. The firm is joined by HG Data Company, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.Invoca, BigSpeak Motivational Speakers Bureau, Data Hardware Depot, Pensionmark Retirement Group and Hardy Diagnostics.

“Santa Barbara continues to incubate and grow thriving companies across multiple industries,” Streeter said.  “While Mission Wealth is expanding our footprint nationally, our cultural base remains rooted in Santa Barbara, where we are headquartered.”

The 2016 Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2012 to 2015. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2012, and be based in the United States; privately held; for profit; and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of Dec. 31, 2015.

The minimum required 2012 revenue is $100,000; the minimum for 2015 is $2 million. 

For more information on Mission Wealth, please visit www.missionwealth.com.

Renee Hennessee is the marketing coordinator at Mission Wealth.

 
