Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:06 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

All-Aboard-Bus Program Makes Stops at Presidio, Mission

For Downtown Boys and Girls Club campers, summer is a time for learning about Santa Barbara history

Campers stop for a group photo on steps of Santa Barbara Mission.
Campers stop for a group photo on steps of Santa Barbara Mission. (California Missions Foundation)
By David Bolton for California Missions Foundation | July 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Youngsters from the Downtown Boys and Girls Club summer camp program enjoyed a day experiencing local history as part of the California Missions Foundation’s (CMF) All-Aboard-the-Bus Field Trip Program.

The 100 students, ranging in age from 5-17, toured the Presidio and Mission.

“The field trip provided an opportunity for the kids to learn about early California history and see these historic places in person,” said David A. Bolton, CMF executive director and a member of the Boys and Girls Club Board.

“All of the youngsters seemed to enjoy the up-close experience, and the staffs at both the Presidio and Mission were so helpful and knowledgeable. It was a great day for our local youth,” Boulton said.

CMF teamed up with the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic President and officials at Old Mission Santa Barbara to offer the summer learning experience.

“The children learned so much about the history of the Mission and how it was built,” said Calvin Mass, operations manager and program director at the Downtown Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club.

“The children learned about the important role the Chumash played in building the Mission. The docents were great and informative,” he said.

“We’re really excited to successfully launch the All-Aboard-the-Bus’summer program in Santa Barbara, and we are looking forward to expanding it throughout the state,” said Sally Becker, CMF director of external relations.

“We are appreciative of the California Missions Foundation for their assistance in our effort to make Santa Barbara’s founding place accessible to all,” said Anne Petersen, SBTHP executive director.

“The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation was thrilled to host the Boys Club of Santa Barbara County at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park,” she said.

“The kids asked so many questions, and they were able to compare the Presidio chapel to the Mission church,” said Gonzalo Sarmiento, CMF education coordinator. “At both sites, the children were engaged by the docents.”

“I liked the backyard at the Presidio because they can plant a lot of things,” said camper Jacob, who will enter second grade this fall.

“I really liked the chapel because of the painting on the walls,” said Eliana, also a second-grader. “The colors were made from rocks, plants and dirt."

California Missions Foundation, founded in 1998, is dedicated to preserving California’s Missions and related historical sites.

— David Bolton for California Missions Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 