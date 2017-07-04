All-Aboard-Bus Program Makes Stops at Presidio, Mission

For Downtown Boys and Girls Club campers, summer is a time for learning about Santa Barbara history

Youngsters from the Downtown Boys and Girls Club summer camp program enjoyed a day experiencing local history as part of the California Missions Foundation’s (CMF) All-Aboard-the-Bus Field Trip Program.

The 100 students, ranging in age from 5-17, toured the Presidio and Mission.

“The field trip provided an opportunity for the kids to learn about early California history and see these historic places in person,” said David A. Bolton, CMF executive director and a member of the Boys and Girls Club Board.

“All of the youngsters seemed to enjoy the up-close experience, and the staffs at both the Presidio and Mission were so helpful and knowledgeable. It was a great day for our local youth,” Boulton said.

CMF teamed up with the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic President and officials at Old Mission Santa Barbara to offer the summer learning experience.

“The children learned so much about the history of the Mission and how it was built,” said Calvin Mass, operations manager and program director at the Downtown Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club.

“The children learned about the important role the Chumash played in building the Mission. The docents were great and informative,” he said.

“We’re really excited to successfully launch the All-Aboard-the-Bus’summer program in Santa Barbara, and we are looking forward to expanding it throughout the state,” said Sally Becker, CMF director of external relations.

“We are appreciative of the California Missions Foundation for their assistance in our effort to make Santa Barbara’s founding place accessible to all,” said Anne Petersen, SBTHP executive director.

“The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation was thrilled to host the Boys Club of Santa Barbara County at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park,” she said.

“The kids asked so many questions, and they were able to compare the Presidio chapel to the Mission church,” said Gonzalo Sarmiento, CMF education coordinator. “At both sites, the children were engaged by the docents.”

“I liked the backyard at the Presidio because they can plant a lot of things,” said camper Jacob, who will enter second grade this fall.

“I really liked the chapel because of the painting on the walls,” said Eliana, also a second-grader. “The colors were made from rocks, plants and dirt."

California Missions Foundation, founded in 1998, is dedicated to preserving California’s Missions and related historical sites.

— David Bolton for California Missions Foundation.