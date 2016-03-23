Mistakes Cost Cate at Faith Baptist

Baseball

Cate's varsity baseball team dropped a 7-5 contest to Faith Baptist in Canoga Park on Wednesday.

The Rams led for most of the way, however some key defensive mistakes and missed offensive opportunities doomed the visitors. A six-run sixth inning propelled the Contenders to the win.

Joel Revo went 5 1/3 innings and struck out 10 for Cate.

"While it hurts to drop a close game late, we learned a great deal about ourselves as a team," coach Dave Soto said. "Once the mistakes get tidied up, we will be right where we need to."

Cate is back in action on Friday in its home debut against Valley Christian.

