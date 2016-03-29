Mistakes Cost Cate in 6-4 Baseball Loss

Baseball

Joel Revo collected a pair of hits and had a solid outing on the mound, but it wasn't enough for Cate as it dropped a 6-4 baseball decision against visiting deToledo High School on Tuesday.

Revo went 2-3, stole two bases and scored a run. Patrick Armstrong also had two hits for the Rams. Dylan Ell and Dean Smith drove in runs for Cate.

Revo pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out 6, and didn't allow an earned up. Jake Dexter-Meldrum finished the final 1 1/3 innings with one strikeout.

"We did not play well today," Cate coach Dave Soto said. "This was far from our best game. As frustrating as this game might have been for us, the sun is going to shine tomorrow. We need to learn from our mistakes and move on."

Cate's team is back in action on Thursday against Pacifica Christian. That game will start at 3:45.

