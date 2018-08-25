Mistakes In Second Half Cost San Marcos Again

Everything was going San Marcos High’s way in the first 2½ quarters of Friday night’s home football debut vs. Santa Maria. The Royals took a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter, then the sky started falling at Valley Stadium.



The Saints (1-1) took advantage of two turnovers in the kicking game to score three TDs in a span of 4:22 late in the third quarter and went on to post a 29-28 comeback victory when sophomore Samuel Herrera scored his third rushing TD on a 6-yard burst with 2:40 to play. The snap on the ensuing PAT was low and Kenneth Olpindo took off around the right side and squeezed his way through three defenders to score the game-winning 2-point PAT.



After rushing for 4 yards in the first half, Herrera came alive in the second half with 116 yards and three TDs on 12 attempts. He finished with 120 yards on 15 tries.



Junior quarterback Ben Partee had a monster game for the Royals (0-2), completing 24-of-40 passes from 344 yards and four touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Josh Brown caught 11 balls for 197 yards and two TDs.



Partee was 12-16 for 185 yards and two TDs as the Royals built a 14-0 halftime advantage. Brown had six receptions for 135 yards and two scores in the first half.



San Marcos outgained the Saints 413 to 379 yards but hurt itself with nine penalties for 90 yards. The Royals had four plays erased by holding or illegal block penalties in the first 24 minutes. Those four plays went for 140 yards, including a 60-yard TD from Partee to Schaeffer in the first quarter that was called back by a block in the back.



Santa Maria tied the game at 21 after Nathaniel Hernandez fell on a misplayed pooch kickoff at the Royals’ 26-yard line. Quarterback Sebastian Saiz threw incomplete on fourth down but San Marcos was called for pass interference.



Three plays later, Rodrigo Rodriguez made a diving catch of a 5-yard TD pass in the left corner to make it 21-21 with 1:26 left in the third.



The Saints missed a 29-yard field goal on their next possession. Then the Royals marched 80 yards in eight plays and took a 28-21 lead on a 53-yard screen pass to Tommy Schaeffer with 4:54 to play.



Santa Maria drove 79 yards in seven plays with Herrera running 28 yards to the 6 and then scoring his third TD on a 6-yard burst up the middle. A bad snap on the PAT kick try forced Olpindo to run to his right and the holder found his way into the end zone to give the Saints their first lead of the night, 29-28, with 2:40 remaining.



The Royals got the ball on their own 35 and committed two false starts in a five six plays. On fourth-and-3 from the 42 with 40 seconds left, Partee hit Amari Dennis for an apparent first down in front of the San Marcos’ bench at the 47 but the side judge ruled the pass incomplete.



San Marcos travels to San Luis Obispo for a 7 p.m. game on Friday night.

