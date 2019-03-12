Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 13 , 2019, 12:32 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Mistakes Spoil Solid Pitching Performance by SBCC’s Conner Roberts

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 12, 2019 | 7:59 p.m.

Hancock scored three runs in the seventh on a windy Tuesday to rally past SBCC 3-2 in a WSC North baseball game at Pershing Park.

Conner Roberts (3-1) pitched an outstanding game for SBCC and was the hard-luck loser. He took a no-hitter into the sixth and Mike Mclean broke it up on an infield single with one out as he beat out a slow chopper to third base. Roberts, who was throwing in the high 80s and low 90s, allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out nine in eight innings.

Roberts, a sophomore from Martinez, made five appearances as a reliever for UCSB in 2017. His ERA went up half-a-run to 0.93, which is No. 9 in the state.

“That was an outstanding job by Roberts, it’s just the rest of team decided not to show up,” said SBCC coach Jeff Walker.

The Vaqueros (9-6, 2-2) took a 2-0 lead on Jacob Bravo’s RBI single in the first and a single by Nicholas Prainito and RBI double by Pat Caulfield in the third. Prainito went 2-3 and scored both runs.

The Bulldogs (10-9, 2-1) tied it in the seventh on a walk, a pinch-hit RBI double by Tristen Gutierrez and a two-out RBI single to right by Travis Welker. With runners on first and third, Walker started to steal second and catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba pump-faked to second and got Chris Tani to roam 20 feet off of third base. Rubalcaba fired it to third and overthrew Mason Metcalfe for an error, allowing Tani to score an unearned run that proved to be the difference.

“We had a runner at third with less than two outs and we struck out [in the fourth] and we had a runner in scoring position and we flew out,” noted Walker. “It’s just another game where we beat ourselves. Their guy was good and they played good defense behind him while we didn’t.

“We’re still trying to figure out how to be consistent in a year where it’s been hard to get into a rhythm.”

Trevor Garcia pitched a solid game for the Bulldogs. He went eight innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. Ismael Hernandez moved over from third base to pitch the ninth and got his third save. Caulfield walked with one out in the ninth and Bravo flied out to center for the second out. Hernandez picked Caulfield off first to end the game.

The Vaqueros will play a two-game set with Cuesta, traveling to San Luis Obispo on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., then hosting the Cougars on Saturday at 1 p.m. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 