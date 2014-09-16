Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:13 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Shift Happens: MIT Enterprise Forum Event to Focus on Adapting to Changing Market Conditions

By Michael Holliday for the MIT Enterprise Forum | September 16, 2014 | 9:20 a.m.

Spievak
Jason Spievak

For any growing company or competitive business leader engaged in today's fast paced world, shift definitely happens. Whether it is changes in market conditions, changes in technology, changes within your own company structure or changes on the competitive business landscape, change is inevitable.

The general public is invited to join the MIT Enterprise Forum from 5 to 8 p.m. this Wednesday at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, to learn why shift happens, and why it is good for you and your organization to adapt to change and find a strategic advantage in doing so.

This presentation is the first in a series that will focus on the topic of change and how local, successful technology companies have experienced the challenges of change, embraced it head on and shifted their company structure and business strategies to capitalize on the opportunities which change create.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Jason Spievak from INVOCA, and a panel of experts including Mike Pugh from j2 Global, Albert Oaten from Secure Docs and Bryan Coryat from Local Market Launch will round out the presentation.

The program will be moderated by Michael Holliday of DMHA Architecture + Interior Design.

The cost is $30 for general (online pre-registration only) or $40 at the door, and $15 for students. Parking is $6. Registration includes appetizers and refreshments.

Click here for registration an information.

— Michael Holliday is an MIT Enterprise Forum board member.

 
