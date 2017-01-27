Mitch Cota Goes Off for 30, Bishop Diego Wears Down Malibu

Boys Basketball

The offense was clicking for the Bishop Diego basketball team, and the Cardinals ran away with an 82-66 Tri-Valley League win against Malibu in front of a raucous home crowd at the Brick House on Friday night.

Mitch Cota poured in 30 points, Will Goodwin scored 14 and Dylan Streett added 13 to pace Bishop Diego, which moved into second place with a 6-2 record.

"Our offense is based on trust and timing, and we are starting to click together," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "We are moving the ball real well, both inside and out, and its truly a pleasure to watch."

The game was a shootout at the start. Malibu's Jake Hughes and Cota each made three three-pointers in the first quarter. Hughes scored 19 points in the quarter but was held scoreless the rest of the way.

"Once we adjusted to their shooters on defense, they had no answer for our firepower," Coronado said. "I really feel we are coming together at the right time."



