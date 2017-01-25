Mitch Cota Sparks Bishop Diego Past Santa Clara

Boys Basketball

Mitch Cota converted a three-point play to stave off a Santa Clara comeback and spark Bishop Diego to a 56-42 Tri-Valley League boys basketball win on Wednesday night in Oxnard.

Cota scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second half.

Santa Clara whittled away at a 18-point Bishop lead and closed to within two points in the third quarter, 37-35.

"Cota then got a good look and scored an and-one and the Cardinals never looked back," said Bishop coach James Coronado.

Nick Martel had a big first half for Bishop, scoring 10 of his 13 points.

Coronado said the play of Mike Agnoli was key to the victory.

"Mike Agnoli had a huge game for us defensively," he said. "He has worked his way into the rotation by protecting the rim for us and great rebounding on both ends.

"I am impressed with our defense recently," he added. "We are playing D as a five-man unit as opposed to individuals just trying to stop their man."

Bishop is 11-7 and 5-2 in league.



