Mitch Massey Joins Halsell Builders of Santa Maria as Director of Sales, Marketing

Halsell Builders of Santa Maria is pleased to announce Mitch Massey has joined the team as director of sales/marketing/communications.

“As an organization we are in a tremendous growth mode and the opportunity to add someone of Mitch’s marketing strength and his positive reputation on the Central Coast is a perfect fit for our vision,” said Joe Halsell, CEO of Halsell Builders.

Massey, who is well known for being a former TV sportscaster in the region and then led the marketing department for 14 years at Heritage Oaks Bank, will be responsible for leading the company’s sales, marketing and brand strategies.

“ I am so fortunate to have this opportunity to be joining a team whose family roots are deeply rooted on the Central Coast,” Massey said. "We have the ability each day to build something that will support a community’s economic and social vitality."

Named the 2014 Builder of the Year by the Home Builders Association, Halsell Builders projects range from building custom and residential homes, wineries, commercial parks and remodels.

“It’s an exciting time to be building on the Central Coast because the need is there for all scopes of development and building," Halsell said, "and Mitch’s talents will help us take full advantage of these opportunities.”

