Mitch Massey Joins SPOKES as Chief Opportunities Officer

SPOKES, the resource center for the nonprofits on the Central Coast, is pleased to announce the hiring of Mitch Massey as its new chief opportunities officer.

"Mitch is a great addition to our SPOKES team," said Lesley Santos Dierks, CEO of SPOKES. "We are very pleased to have someone with his level of experience and talent join our organization. Mitch's strong background and leadership experience in marketing, fundraising and community partnerships will be valuable to us as we seek to expand awareness of our programs."

Massey was most recently the director of development and community partnerships for Operation COY. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of sales and marketing for Heritage Oaks Bank.

Massey also has been a part of the local landscape as a TV sportscaster for both KSBY and KCOY TV.

"Life is about opportunities that present themselves," Massey said, "and I am grateful to SPOKES for inviting me to develop new opportunities for our local nonprofit community."