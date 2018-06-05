Mixed Martial Arts Instructor Wanted for Alleged Assault, Burglary and Elder Abuse

A mixed martial arts instructor allegedly beat and assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her elderly housemate, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators are still looking for 24-year-old Nicholas Jay Castillo after the May 6 early morning attack.

Castillo allegedly went to his former girlfriend’s home on the 4700 block of Chandler Street, in the unincorporated area between the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara, and forced his way into the residence.

According to authorities, he then "violently attacked his former girlfriend."

Castillo at the time also allegedly assaulted a 76-year-old female housemate who was home at the time.

Both victims suffered multiple injuries during the attack.

Castillo fled from the home, and the attacks were not reported to the Sheriff’s Department until later in the day.

Castillo is wanted on suspicion of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and elder abuse. Authorities are looking for assistance from the public to find him.

He has ties to Goleta, Santa Barbara, and the Los Angeles area, officials said.

Anyone with information about Castillo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office 24-hours a day at 805.683.2724. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or visit the department's website: www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

