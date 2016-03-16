Mixed-Use Project OK’d For Downtown Santa Maria

City Council approves the move over neighboring property owners' concerns about noise and adequate parking

The owner of an old hotel turned into an office complex can convert some of the units into studio apartments, the Santa Maria City Council decided Tuesday night.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the project proposed by Atul Malhotra of Santa Barbara for his property at 504 S. Broadway.

Councilwoman Etta Waterfield was lone opponent.

The project is considered one piece of reviving the downtown and it would add 36 residential units with kitchenettes in the rooms for the former motel originally built in 1959. Eleven rooms would be used for commercial purposes.

The front of the 16,700-square-foot building will undergo a facelift as part of the project.

“It’s really going to make the property look a lot better than it has in the past,” said Larry Appel, director of community development.

Through the Downtown Specific Plan, the city aims to increase the number of people in the area through mixed-use projects, special activities, partnerships and beautification projects.

“It’s starting point for the Downtown Specific Plan,” Councilman Bob Orach said of the project.

Much of the discussion Tuesday focused on parking availability and noise impacts from the neighboring Sula Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar on the future residents, reportedly intended to be college students and young professionals.

Malhotra said the project is not unique for other communities where residences and businesses operate near each other.

“It falls right in line with the whole vision of the adoption of the Downtown Specific Plan where the city wants to encourage living downtown and wants businesses and residential communities to sort of coexist,” he said.

Among some 30 conditions attached to the project, the property owner agreed to not rent the units to participants in the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker program. Two other hotels on North Broadway have been converted into farm worker housing in recent months.

Another condition includes asking tenants to sign a document recognizing they are moving next door to an existing entertainment facility that may create noise.

He also agreed to install triple-pane windows and insulation to reduce noise for residents in units closest to Sula.

Discussions also also focused on relocating commercial offices to the units closest to the restaurant instead of being near the front along Broadway,

“It makes it less desirable, but it’s not something that can’t be done, or that I won’t be able to rent,” Malhotra said. “But it certainly will make it less desirable for certain individuals.“

Sula representatives also expressed concern the residents would use the restaurant’s parking. However, Malhotra said tenants will be told additional parking is available at the nearby Santa Maria Public Library lot.

Sula wasn’t the only neighbor opposed.

Chiropractor Dan Murphy urged the council to take a close look at the project, questioning the shortage of on-site parking and whether people would end up in his lot across Broadway.

“It could be a mess so please take a look at this,” he said.

Gail Macias also objected, calling the proposed project “glorified motel rooms” and questioned who would live in the units.

“This is our downtown,” Macias said. “We’re trying to create a downtown image and I don’t think this density of units is appropriate.”

Sula representatives also complained about a gate allowing access between the Malhotra and Sula sites. Attempts to stop people from using the gate ends up in threats and cuss words, according to Sula representative Peter Lopez.

“Anything you can do to address the parking issue would go a long way with us,” Lopez said.

Waterfield said her primary concern with the project is that Malhotra did not meet with Sula’s owners.

“There’s just so many issues issues here that really probably could have been ironed out between your and owners with regard to this property,” Waterfield said, adding it was disheartening the meeting didn't occur.

Councilman Jack Boysen noted the project proposed more parking than required by the Downtown Specific Plan.

“We developed the plan with the idea this sort of project would be viable in a downtown environment,” Boysen said. “We specifically designed the Downtown Specific Plan to accommodate these type of things and to create this urban environment …."

In another downtown project, the City Council agreed on an unanimous vote to allow a two-story former bank building in Santa Maria Town Center West to become medical offices.

“We’re very excited to see them moving downtown,” said Appel.

Dr. Tom Shaw, a Santa Maria gastroenterologist, said the project will allow five doctors to consolidate under one roof.

“What is so exciting is that our aspirations dovetail so well with the city of Santa Maria’s efforts to revitalize the downtown corridor,” Shaw said.

“Our new office will be centrally located with good visibility and our patients will have access to public transportation.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.