Tech Club Mixer Explores Agile Development

Ron Gans, chief technology officer at SecurePRO Inc & Observables, will discuss Agile Development and Bringing Your Product to Market at the Santa Ynez Valley Technology Club’s mixer, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Also speaking at the mixer will be David Baeza, owner of ButteredToast.com, a marketing strategy firm that works with venture-backed tech startups.

Gans has been building and managing technology and people for more than three decades. He has been a participant, winner, organizer, mentor and facilitator for Startup Weekends.

Gans runs his own IoT and SaaS startup company and teaches entrepreneurship at Antioch University.

Baeza has built and led efforts in marketing for companies including Citrix GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar and Lynda.com. His topic will be Trends in Technology: Hype from reality and how it will impact you and your business.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-ynez-valley-technology-mixer-agile-development-trends-in-technology-tickets-36362384872.

For more information, call 686-8477 or email [email protected]

— Deb Dawicki for Santa Ynez Valley Technology Club.