Mixer/Sound Designer Reflects on Short Film ‘RFLKTR’

Eleven Mixer/Sound Designer Jordan Meltzer is celebrating the official selection of RFLKTR, a new short film from Writer/Director Matt K. Turner, which premieres at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jan. 31.

The psychological thriller tells the story of a pilot who crash-lands on an alien planet and faces an unexpected enemy — another version of herself.

With sound tonalities that transcend the overall viewing experience, Eleven said Meltzer captures the extraterrestrial world with a sense of mystery and intrigue.

Meltzer's portfolio with Eleven includes having worked on a variety of film, TV and commercial projects.

Some of his recent projects include commercials for HP, Dodge, Disney, FitBit and Sam Smith, which led him to a recent promotion as mixer/sound designer.

“Working with Matt on RFLKTR was a lot of fun,” Meltzer said. “I was pretty shocked when I first heard the score he created. I think it served as the pulse and driving force of the film and set a dark, dynamic foundation for me to build off.

"In some ways RFLKTR is a study of footsteps, where the character trudges and stumbles through dry dirt for the entire film.

"That needed to be addressed and grounded in reality, in alignment with the psyche of the character where futuristic internalized sounds play their role — toying with the idea that she could be losing her mind, or maybe this is really happening," he said.

"I really hear her solitude when I watch the film and I’m quite proud of that. I’m very happy for Matt and look forward to working together again down the road,” Meltzer said.

RFLKTR is a story of nature vs. nurture and the internal struggles waging in all of us, centering on Capt. Avery, a commercial pilot who crashes on an alien planet.

In her search for help, she encounters a mysterious stranger who is revealed to be another Capt. Avery enveloped in a cycle of reappearance and bewildering murder.

RFLKTR, which was shot in one day in the desert, was helmed by Turner of indie cult comedy Family Weekend and writer for ABC drama The Family.

“As a screenwriter, I've had the pleasure of seeing my work on the screen in features and television. However, taking on a more comprehensive role in making RFLKTR has easily been the most rewarding experience of my career,” Turner said.

“I am so grateful to all the talented artists who came together to support this film, including Jordan Meltzer at Eleven who was essential in elevating the film to a level at which we can play at one of the world’s top film festivals," Turner said.

"As a graduate of the UCSB film school, I couldn’t be more excited for RFLKTR to have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival,” Turner said.

Eleven is a boutique, audio post-production studio in Santa Monica, designed to serve the advertising community.

— Colleen O’Mara for Eleven.