MLK Jr. Committee Hosting Public Forum on Race Relations

As a result of the recent verdict in the Trayvon Martin/George Zimmerman case, the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara is sponsoring a public forum to provide the community an opportunity to have a public conversation regarding race relations in our community.

The forum will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St.

Elected officials and other community leaders will be invited to attend.

During the first 75 to 90 minutes, members of the public will be invited to express and share some of their local experiences.

The second part of the forum will be for community leaders to address the issues and concerns that were raised during the public comments period.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara has as its mission as follows: to foster positive relationships between the many diverse groups in the Santa Barbara community and the surrounding areas; to sponsor programs and events which exemplify the teachings of Dr. King; to observe and celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Click here for more information or call (805) 563-4051.

— Isaac Garrett is president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara.