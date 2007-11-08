Mobile Home Park Owners File Suits Against Goleta
The owners of Rancho Mobile Home Park are suing the city for $21,857,000.
By Staff Report | November 8, 2007 | 6:28 p.m.
The Guggenheim family, owners of Rancho Mobile Home Park in western Goleta, filed two lawsuits against the city of Goleta last week.
One of the lawsuits is a challenge to a moratorium set by the city on conversions from mobile home rental parks to resident ownership. The other is for $21,857,000 in damages over “the loss of fair market value ... and loss of income” due to the park owners’ inability to convert the park.
The city’s legal counsel will prepare a response within the next two weeks, said City Manager Dan Singer.
