Man Hurt in Blaze That Destroyed Carpinteria Mobile Home

Nearby residents are evacuated during fire at San Roque Mobile Estates

One person was treated for smoke inhalation Friday afternoon after a quick-moving fire destroyed a Carpinteria mobile home, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at about 3 p.m. to the San Roque Mobile Estates, 5700 Via Real, and found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames, said fire Battalion Chief Mike Gallagher.

Nearby mobile homes were evacuated while firefighters doused the flames, which took about 10 minutes, Gallagher said.

A man who was the sole occupant of the mobile home suffered smoke inhalation, Gallagher said, and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Two Carpinteria-Summerland engines responded to the incident, and were assisted by crews from Ventura County and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

