Mobile Home in Transit Snags on Utility Wires in Downtown Santa Barbara

Home-hauling truck blocked Chapala Street traffic for about an hour before being freed

Part of a mobile home being hauled by truck up Chapala Street got stuck on overhead utility wires Wednesday afternoon in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Part of a mobile home being hauled by truck up Chapala Street got stuck on overhead utility wires Wednesday afternoon in Santa Barbara.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 5:19 p.m. | June 21, 2017 | 3:19 p.m.
A city firefighters untangles a utility line that was snagged on part of a mobile home that was being moved through downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon. Click to view larger
A city firefighters untangles a utility line that was snagged on part of a mobile home that was being moved through downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

A big-rig hauling part of a mobile home snagged its cargo on overhead utility wires in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon, shutting down traffic in the area for about an hour.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Santa Barbara city firefighters responded to Chapala Street, between Micheltorena and Arrellaga streets, where the first of two big-rigs hauling a double-wide mobile home had stopped in the road after the building became caught on the wires crossing the street. 

Fire officials said the wire snagged in the roof shingles appeared to be a cable line. 

Traffic on Chapala Street was blocked from Sola to Arrellaga streets until about 3:50 p.m. while authorites dealt with the situation.

Joan Roberts, a Realtor with Village Properties, said the mobile home had been purchased by a client, and was bound for a mobile home park on Old Mill Road.

Roberts told Noozhawk she had just come out of a meeting at her nearby office when she discovered the situation.

The trucks hauling the mobile homes, which had come from Southern Californa, had exited Highway 101 at Carrillo Street due to low freeway overpasses farther north, fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce told Noozhawk.

The haulers, who had the appropriate permit from the city, were accompanied by both a pilot car in front and a trailing vehicle, on a route they had used numerous times before, De Ponce said.

City firefighters assess the situation Wednesday after a mobile home being hauled by truck up Chapala Street got stuck on overhead utility wires. Click to view larger
City firefighters assess the situation Wednesday after a mobile home being hauled by truck up Chapala Street got stuck on overhead utility wires. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

A firefighter climbed up on the roof of the mobile home and freed it from the cable line.

The convoy then continued on its way, on a route that reportedly included getting back on the freeway at Mission Street, off and on again at Las Positas Road, and off again at the State Street/Highway 154 exit. It was headed to the Rancho Santa Barbara mobile home park.

The section of mobile home that became entangled appeared to have sustained some damage to its roof.

A Cox Communications crew responded to the scene to repair the downed line.

Executive Editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A mobile home that became entangled in lines on Chapala Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon gets underway again. Click to view larger
A mobile home that became entangled in lines on Chapala Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon gets underway again. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
