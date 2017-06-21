Mobile Home in Transit Snags on Utility Wires in Downtown Santa Barbara

Home-hauling truck blocked Chapala Street traffic for about an hour before being freed

A big-rig hauling part of a mobile home snagged its cargo on overhead utility wires in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon, shutting down traffic in the area for about an hour.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Santa Barbara city firefighters responded to Chapala Street, between Micheltorena and Arrellaga streets, where the first of two big-rigs hauling a double-wide mobile home had stopped in the road after the building became caught on the wires crossing the street.

Fire officials said the wire snagged in the roof shingles appeared to be a cable line.

Traffic on Chapala Street was blocked from Sola to Arrellaga streets until about 3:50 p.m. while authorites dealt with the situation.

Joan Roberts, a Realtor with Village Properties, said the mobile home had been purchased by a client, and was bound for a mobile home park on Old Mill Road.

Roberts told Noozhawk she had just come out of a meeting at her nearby office when she discovered the situation.

The trucks hauling the mobile homes, which had come from Southern Californa, had exited Highway 101 at Carrillo Street due to low freeway overpasses farther north, fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce told Noozhawk.

The haulers, who had the appropriate permit from the city, were accompanied by both a pilot car in front and a trailing vehicle, on a route they had used numerous times before, De Ponce said.

A firefighter climbed up on the roof of the mobile home and freed it from the cable line.

The convoy then continued on its way, on a route that reportedly included getting back on the freeway at Mission Street, off and on again at Las Positas Road, and off again at the State Street/Highway 154 exit. It was headed to the Rancho Santa Barbara mobile home park.

The section of mobile home that became entangled appeared to have sustained some damage to its roof.

A Cox Communications crew responded to the scene to repair the downed line.

Executive Editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene.

