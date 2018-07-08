Moby Coquillard, Abby Bergman Win Semana Nautica 6-Mile Ocean Swim

Swimming

Moby Coquillard won the Semana Nautica 6-mile ocean swim for the second time in three years, covering the distance from Goleta Beach Pier to Hendry’s Beach in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 04 seconds.

Coquillard, who was doing the swim for the eighth consecutive year, also won in 2016. He has consistently finished among the leaders. His fastest time is 2:03.20, which he did for a second-place finish in 2014 behind Ed Smith.

Gino Hanrahan came in second place in 2:12.32

Women’s champion Abby Bergman did the six miles in 2:14.03, tied for third overall with Brian O’Neil. Jessica James was the second woman and fourth in 2:14.59 and Tim Siciliano, last year’s winner, was fifth in 2:16.25.

For Bergman, the Sunday morning swim was a tune-up for a much bigger event she’s doing this Saturday.

Bergman will attempt to swim around the island of Manhattan in New York. The 28.5-mile journey through the Hudson, Harlem and East rivers — known as the Twenty Bridges Swim —will complete the “Triple Crown of Marathon Swimming.”

She’s already done two of the crown’s jewels: the Catalina Channel Crossing from Catalina Island to Palos Verdes in 11 hours, 11 minutes, and the English Channel Crossing, from England to France, in 13 hours, 15 minutes.

As part of her training, Bergman has been doing six-hour swims from Manhattan Beach to the Santa Monica Pier and back. On a visit to Hawaii in May, she swam from Maui to Lanai, a distance of around nine miles.

To follow Bergman’s swim around Manhattan, check her website: abbybergman.com.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .