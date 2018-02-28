Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:54 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Four High School Teams Advance in Mock Trial Competition

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | February 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Eight teams from seven public and private high schools throughout Santa Barbara County competed in the 35th annual Mock Trial competition Saturday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Participating schools were Cabrillo, Carpinteria, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca, San Marcos, Santa Barbara, and Santa Ynez high schools.

The Mock Trial competition is designed to provide an educational experience for high school students re: key concepts of the law, the Constitution, and the U.S. legal system. In the process, students develop analytical abilities and communication skills.

On Saturday, after two rounds of competition, four high school teams — Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez — progressed to the semifinals, which will be held Saturday, March 3, at the courthouse.

The semifinal round begins at 9 a.m. followed by the finals at 1 p.m. The awards ceremony will be 4-4.30 p.m. at the courthouse.

Winner of the local competition will represent Santa Barbara County at the State Mock Trial competition in Orange County, March 16-18.

The competition is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, the Santa Barbara County Superior Court, and the Constitutional Rights Foundation.

"The benefits that students derive from Mock Trial extend well beyond the competition,” said County Schools Superintendent Susan Salcido.

“Students certainly expand their writing, public speaking, and analytical thinking skills while learning about our justice system," she said.

"They also come to understand the significance of working together as a team, the value of thorough preparation, and the importance of supporting their arguments with facts," she said.

The law firm, Rogers, Sheffield, and Campbell, LLP, donated medals that were awarded to 28 individual students for exceptional performances.

The Santa Barbara County Bar Association donates a check for the winning team to travel to the state competition.

Judges of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court who volunteer to serve as presiding judges for the competition include:

Thomas P. Anderle, Clifford Anderson, Michael Carrozzo, Donna Geck, Brian Hill, Kay Kuns, Patricia Kelly, Raimundo Montes de Oca, James Voysey, and George C. Eskin (ret.).

Some of the 60 local attorneys who volunteered their time to serve as scorers include Stephen Amerikaner, Jeff Chambliss, Chris Cobey, Commissioner Von Deroian, and John Thyne III.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 