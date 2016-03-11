Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 5:47 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Storm Moving East After Dousing Santa Barbara County

Several areas recorded more than an inch of precipitation; another chance of rain Sunday night and Monday

A pedestrian dodges rainwater pouring off a roof on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara Friday during a downpour.
A pedestrian dodges rainwater pouring off a roof on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara Friday during a downpour. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | {update} 3:50 p.m. | March 11, 2016 | 1:05 p.m.

A storm that dropped moderate to heavy rainfall across Santa Barbara County was moving to the east by mid-afternoon on Friday.

As of 3:45 p.m., more than an inch of rain had fallen at several locations in the county — most of it coming within a 6-hour period, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

A Flood Advisory was in effect for most of the county, with forecasters noting rainfall rates in excess of a quarter inch per hour.

At the peak, Summerland recorded a quarter inch of rain in 5 minutes, according to at tweet by the National Weather Service.

By mid-afternoon, San Marcos Pass had recorded 1.15 inches of rain. Readings elsewhere included Santa Barbara, 0.74 inches; Goleta, 0.68 inches; Montecito, 0.65 inches; Santa Maria, 0.88 inches; Lompoc, 0.77 inches; and Santa Ynez, 0.67 inches.

No serious problems were reported from the rain.

A second, less-powerful storm is expected to move through the area Sunday night and Monday, bringing only a 40-percent change of rain.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

[Click here for updated rainfall totals]

[Click here to read Noozhawk's El Niño section]

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A truck blasts through a puddle in Santa Barbara during Friday’s downpour. Click to view larger
A truck blasts through a puddle in Santa Barbara during Friday’s downpour. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 