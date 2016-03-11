Storm Moving East After Dousing Santa Barbara County

Several areas recorded more than an inch of precipitation; another chance of rain Sunday night and Monday

A storm that dropped moderate to heavy rainfall across Santa Barbara County was moving to the east by mid-afternoon on Friday.

As of 3:45 p.m., more than an inch of rain had fallen at several locations in the county — most of it coming within a 6-hour period, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

A Flood Advisory was in effect for most of the county, with forecasters noting rainfall rates in excess of a quarter inch per hour.

At the peak, Summerland recorded a quarter inch of rain in 5 minutes, according to at tweet by the National Weather Service.

By mid-afternoon, San Marcos Pass had recorded 1.15 inches of rain. Readings elsewhere included Santa Barbara, 0.74 inches; Goleta, 0.68 inches; Montecito, 0.65 inches; Santa Maria, 0.88 inches; Lompoc, 0.77 inches; and Santa Ynez, 0.67 inches.

No serious problems were reported from the rain.

A second, less-powerful storm is expected to move through the area Sunday night and Monday, bringing only a 40-percent change of rain.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

