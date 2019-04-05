Pixel Tracker

Modern Choreography Headlines State Street Ballet Spring Dance Scene

By Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet | April 5, 2019 | 1:50 p.m.

State Street Ballet brings its 24th season to a close with an electric mix of choreography showcasing the company’s innovative style. Two mixed repertory programs feature world premieres, as well as audience favorites will be presented in the intimate settings of Santa Barbara’s Lobero and New Vic venues.

First up, April 13-14 at the Lobero Theatre: Ballroom, with its jazzy music and stylish movement.

Introduced in 2002, Ballroom features signature pieces from State Street Ballet’s repertoire, including choreographer/artistic director William Soleau’s Five By Gershwin, and his dramatic Nuevo Tango, with music by Astor Piazzolla; along with B.A.N.D.,”Robert Sund’s tribute to the Jazz Age.

This season’s reprise of Ballroom also brings some new additions, including Stand By Me, a world premiere by award-winning choreographer Kassandra Taylor Newberry, known for her athletic, quirky style.

Laurie Eisenhower (Eisenhower Dance Detroit) uses the upbeat music of Lawrence Welk in her vivacious Bubbles. The world premiere solo The Ring — a glimpse into an intimate life moment, choreographed by Soleau — is set to the vocals of Ella Fitzgerald, and performed by Anna Carnes.

Artistic director Rodney Gustafson describes Ballroom as a “celebration of iconic music that brings audiences to their feet. They want to move to the rhythms, and at Saturday night’s performance, they’ll have an opportunity to do it.”

For those who want to personally experience ballroom dancing, Saturday night's VIP ticket includes a pre-performance class onstage at 6:15 p.m. with ballroom dance instructor Derrick Curtis, along with seating in the Lobero’s section A, and a glass of wine.

Ballroom performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Lobero. Tickets available at lobero.org or the Lobero box office, 805-963-0761.

State Street Ballet’s final performance of the season is Modern Masters, May 10-11 at the New Vic.

This latest installment of the company’s showcase of contemporary work includes seven pieces from seven diverse choreographers: Eisenhower, Kassandra Taylor Newberry, Cecily Stewart, Autumn Eckman, Nick Pupillo, Joshua Manculich and Arianna Hartanov.

The line-up of performers features State Street Ballet company members alongside dancers from Visceral Dance Chicago and Eisenhower Dance Detroit.

Collaboration, athleticism and innovation are the attributes that best describe Modern Masters. Dancers perform in multiple and unexpected styles that fall outside the boundaries of classical ballet.

“Modern Masters” performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, at the New Vic. Tickets available at StateStreetBallet.com or the New Vic box office, 805-965-5400.

State Street Ballet's 2018-19 season is sponsored by Margo-Cohen Feinberg and Robert Feinberg, and Tim Mikel. Ballroom is sponsored by The Mosher Foundation. Modern Masters is sponsored by Andre Yew. Additional funding is provided by Barbara Burger, Paul E. Munch, and Lillian Lovelace.

State Street Ballet's season is also funded in part by the Community Organizational Development Grant program using funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.

— Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet.

 

