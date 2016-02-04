Modern Master Award Recipient Johnny Depp Wows Sold-Out Arlington Theatre Crowd

[Click here for a gallery of related photos]

The iconic and "larger than life" actor and musician Johnny Depp did not disappoint the sold-out crowd at the Arlington Theatre at the Maltin Modern Master Award Tribute on Thursday night.

The hundreds who could not nab a ticket and wanted to catch of glimpse of the reclusive actor lined State Street prior to the Depp entourage’s walk down the red carpet to the Arlington.

The Modern Master Award, presented by locally based sponsor UGG, is the highest honor presented by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Established in 1995, it was created to honor an individual who has enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry. The award was re-named the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015 in honor of long-time SBIFF moderator and renowned film critic Leonard Maltin, who interviewed Depp on stage for a couple of hours, after a late start of nearly an hour.

Past recipients have included Michael Keaton (2015), Bruce Dern (2014), Ben Affleck (2013), Christopher Plummer (2012), Christopher Nolan (2011), James Cameron (2010), Clint Eastwood (2009), Cate Blanchett (2008), Will Smith (2007), George Clooney (2006), and Peter Jackson (2004).

The evening opened with remarks by longtime festival director Roger Durling, who thanked the leadership of the SBIFF board and the 700 volunteers that make the festival a reality.

Angel Martinez, CEO of Decker's, parent of the UGG brand, said that UGG was proud to sponsor the festival and to call Santa Barbara home, and welcomed Matlin and Depp to the stage.

Sporting a purple velvet jacket, Maltin apologized to Depp saying, “I am sorry that we couldn’t show clips from all 40 of your films. We just couldn’t get them all in.”

The self-depreciating and humorous Depp really delighted the audience. Depp said, “I don’t watch my own films, so your opinion is as good as mine.”

And Depp did turn away from the intermittent screening of the array of film clips that were shown during the Maltin interview, but he shared many comical and interesting anecdotes about making the movies.

The award was presented to Depp by Scott Cooper, the Black Mass director.

Depp rose to prominence on the 1980s television series 21 Jump Street. He described the restrictions of playing the same TV character for nine months, saying he kept "trying to get fired" but they wouldn’t fire him.

However, Depp was successful in making the transition from TV actor to movie star.

“It’s like one day you are unable to pay your rent, then the next day I am on plane to make a movie and making money like I have never seen in my life," he said. "But after a while it becomes so far away from what you wanted to do.

"I didn’t want to be a product. I was very lucky though to make the transition from TV to movies. I think Michael J. Fox was one of the first actors to do it.”

Depp described the productive relationship with writer and producer Tim Burton. He also credited actor Marlin Brando as a caring mentor and teacher during his career.

He said his choice of acting roles changed after the birth of his daughter.

“I watched cartoons for three years. When they offered me a role in Pirates of the Caribbean, it took me 37 second to say that I was in.”

Depp has been nominated for major acting awards, including three nominations for Academy Awards for best actor.

Depp won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

He has been listed in the 2012 Guinness World Records as the highest paid actor, with earnings of $75 million.

Depp can currently be seen in Black Mass, in which he plays the ruthless mobster James “Whitey” Bulger.

