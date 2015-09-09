Mollie Sue Holcombe of Santa Maria, 1935–2015

Posted on September 9, 2015 | 3:55 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

After a brief illness, Mollie Sue Holcombe went to her heavenly home Aug. 30, 2015, to be with her Lord and the family members who went before her.

She was born 80 years ago in St. Louis, Okla., a small, historic oil-field boom town where her father was employed, a community that came into existence as a result of the discovery of oil and withered away as the oil was exhausted.

As a young child, Sue moved with her family to the San Francisco Bay area and then moved at the age of 11 to Santa Maria, California.

She attended El Camino School and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1953.

She married her husband, Harold Holcombe, in 1957 and enjoyed a marriage of 48 years until his passing in 2005.

While her children were young, Sue was active in her church, PTA, Campfire Girls and Indian Guides.

She retired from Allan Hancock College after 25 years of employment in Student Services.

She enjoyed bowling and frequently accompanied her husband, who was also an avid bowler, to many bowling tournaments. Sue also enjoyed the many automobile trips she took throughout California and the rest of the United States, visiting the varied scenic and historical sites.

She especially loved the Central Coast area with its beautiful hills and beaches. Growing up, she spent many hours at local beaches. In her later years, a favorite activity was having a cup of clam chowder while watching the sunset off the Pismo Beach pier or seeing the sun go down behind Morro Rock.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Holcombe; her parents, Jack and Thelma Stell, and her sister, Glenda Betts.

She is survived by her children; Janet Houghuis, Gregory Holcombe, Pamela Holcombe, and Rodney Holcombe; her sister, Jacqueline Wilhite; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Interment took place at Dudley Hoffmann Memory Gardens. A memorial where family and friends can celebrate her life is planned for a later date.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.