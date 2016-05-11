Molly Beth Meier, formerly of Santa Barbara, 1960-2016

Posted on May 11, 2016 | 7:33 a.m.

Source: Marcia Meier

Molly Beth Meier of Santa Margarita died Feb. 10, 2016.

She was born Sept. 19, 1960, in Muskegon, MI, to Helen “Pat” and Robert Meier. Her family moved to Santa Barbara, California, when she was 13, and she attended Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School.

She also studied briefly at Tahoe Community College and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Molly worked as a rural postal carrier in San Luis Obispo for many years, and raised her family in the Los Osos community.

She was known for her free spirit and huge heart. Molly had a ready and brilliant smile, and was always willing to help others in need and put everyone before herself.

She loved the outdoors and her pets, and was very fond of horses. She dreamed of having her own mini ranch where she could have horses of her own.

Despite the daily challenges and juggling of life, she never lost her faith and remained optimistic. Molly cared very deeply for her family and friends, and will always have a special place in our hearts.

She is survived by her daughter, Jayna Barba; son, Jason Barba; granddaughter, Kaylen; sisters, Cherie Meier (Kerry Provancha) and Marcia Meier; niece, Kendall Burke; brother, Chuck Meier; and many other members of the Meier, Barba and McKinney families, as well as some very dear friends.

A celebration of her life is planned for 1-3 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2016, at the South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos, California 93402.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Bank of America account #444012417577, routing #064000020.

Please feel free to bring printed pictures, poems, stories to share and/or to add to a memory book for the family to keep.