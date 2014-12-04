Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:01 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Molly Carrillo-Walker Joins Family Service Agency Board

By Melinda Johansson for the Family Service Agency | December 4, 2014 | 1:53 p.m.

The Family Service Agency is pleased to welcome their its board member, Molly Carrillo-Walker.

Walker
Molly Carrillo-Walker

Carrillo-Walker comes to FSA with extensive experience in the nonprofit community, with a special focus on youth development programs, education and community organizing.

She also worked for the City of Santa Barbara for 16 years holding several positions, such as community services supervisor, management analyst, and assistant parks and recreation director.

Carrillo-Walker holds a bachelor of science degree in recreation administration from California State University-Los Angeles and a master’s degree in public administration from California State University-Northridge.

She is currently elected to the College School District (K-8) and serves as president of the board, a member of the County of Santa Barbara School Boards Association and a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, whose mission is to address issues of drug, alcohol, and tobacco use among youth.

For the better part of her adult life, Carrillo-Walker has focused on the education and empowerment for the community as a whole. She has proven her dedication through her long history of volunteer service in the communities of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Creating stronger communities by supporting youth and their families, through knowledge and hope, remains her focus.

Carrillo-Walker is married to Guy Walker and has two adult children, Cianna and Gary.

FSA has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit organizations. Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, and Youth & Family Services. Their programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff, and close collaboration with other agencies. At FSA, all services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for the Family Service Agency.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 