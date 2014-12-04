Molly Carrillo-Walker Joins Family Service Agency Board

The Family Service Agency is pleased to welcome their its board member, Molly Carrillo-Walker.

Carrillo-Walker comes to FSA with extensive experience in the nonprofit community, with a special focus on youth development programs, education and community organizing.

She also worked for the City of Santa Barbara for 16 years holding several positions, such as community services supervisor, management analyst, and assistant parks and recreation director.

Carrillo-Walker holds a bachelor of science degree in recreation administration from California State University-Los Angeles and a master’s degree in public administration from California State University-Northridge.

She is currently elected to the College School District (K-8) and serves as president of the board, a member of the County of Santa Barbara School Boards Association and a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, whose mission is to address issues of drug, alcohol, and tobacco use among youth.

For the better part of her adult life, Carrillo-Walker has focused on the education and empowerment for the community as a whole. She has proven her dedication through her long history of volunteer service in the communities of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Creating stronger communities by supporting youth and their families, through knowledge and hope, remains her focus.

Carrillo-Walker is married to Guy Walker and has two adult children, Cianna and Gary.

FSA has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit organizations. Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, and Youth & Family Services. Their programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff, and close collaboration with other agencies. At FSA, all services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for the Family Service Agency.