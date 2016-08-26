Molly Ringwald Project to Channel Best of the ’80s at Rotary Centennial Park

Come enjoy the ’80s cover songs of the Molly Ringwald Project Sunday, Aug. 28, at Santa Maria’s Rotary Centennial Park, located at 2625 South College Drive.

The Concerts in the Park Series is hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc.

The Molly Ringwald Project took Santa Maria by storm in 2012 and continues to be a big act in the Santa Maria community.

Come support this diverse group as they passionately showcase their talent for covering ’80s hits.

Concerts in the Park are free, fun and family-friendly. Invite family and friends and bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks.

Concert times are 1-3 p.m. every Sunday through mid-September.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x2260. To view the complete schedule of concert, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/residents.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.