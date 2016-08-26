Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:35 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Molly Ringwald Project to Channel Best of the ’80s at Rotary Centennial Park

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | August 26, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Come enjoy the ’80s cover songs of the Molly Ringwald Project Sunday, Aug. 28, at Santa Maria’s Rotary Centennial Park, located at 2625 South College Drive.

The Concerts in the Park Series is hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc.

The Molly Ringwald Project took Santa Maria by storm in 2012 and continues to be a big act in the Santa Maria community.

Come support this diverse group as they passionately showcase their talent for covering ’80s hits. 

Concerts in the Park are free, fun and family-friendly. Invite family and friends and bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks.

Concert times are 1-3 p.m. every Sunday through mid-September.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x2260. To view the complete schedule of concert, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/residents.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 