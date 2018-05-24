Mona Carrillo Chase Curtiss, 1931-2017

Mona Carrillo Chase Curtiss May 17, 1931-Dec. 14, 2017.
In remembrance of Mona, a Celebration of Life will be held on June 2. For time and location, please contact her daughter at [email protected].
— Julie Bates
