Monalisa Hasson New HR Vice President at SBCC

Santa Barbara City College announces the selection of Monalisa Hasson to be the next vice president of human resources. Hasson will begin her new job July 1.

Hasson, brings over 27 years of experience to SBCC. She currently serves as director of human resources at Long Beach City College She also brings a experience as an assistant superintendent for human resources for several K-12 school districts, including Rio School District in Oxnard (K-8).

For Hasson, this appointment is a homecoming since she has deep roots in Santa Barbara.

“It is an honor and a privilege to return to Santa Barbara to serve students and the community," she said. "My childhood dream was to return to my birthplace and the birthplace of my father and his family who have been a part of the community since the late 1700s.”

“My roots run deep in the community through my Cordero-Contreras ancestry. My father attended Santa Barbara High School and we lived on Rancherita and Micheltorena streets as children; my parents operated a Mexican restaurant, Cielito Lindo, in Carpinteria.

"I look forward to making Santa Barbara home again almost as much as I look forward to supporting the students, faculty, staff, and community of the college.”

Hasson completed a doctorate of education in educational leadership from the University of Southern California in 2011. She holds a master's degree in educational leadership from Pepperdine University and a bachelor's in business management from University of Phoenix.

She started her educational journey as a community college student at Mount San Antonio College.

Patricia English, SBCC’s current vice president of human resources, will retire at the end of June. English has been with SBCC since 2001, when she was hired as the human resources manager. She became the vice president of human resources in January 2013.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.