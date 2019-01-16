Pixel Tracker

Monarch Butterfly Populations Drop Dramatically in Goleta Grove, Across the State

City's Habitat Management Plan calls for replacing some removed trees, reopening trails in the Ellwood Mesa area

trail closure signs at Goleta Ellwood Mesa Click to view larger
Overwintering monarch butterfly populations are declining across the state, including at Goleta’s Ellwood Mesa. The city in 2017 closed trails near the grove due to dead and dying trees.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 16, 2019 | 9:45 p.m.

The migrating population of monarch butterflies has plummeted at Goleta's Ellwood Mesa, and across the state, in recent years. 

Monarch butterflies travel from the northern United States and Canada to Mexico and California for the winter, and Santa Barbara County is a popular rest stop on the way. 

They arrive at Ellwood Mesa in mid-September, and remain until about mid-February, when the insects generally disperse inland.

A December count found 231 butterflies at Ellwood Mesa, and 230 were found at the main grove near Coronado Drive, said Anne Wells, the city's manager of the Advance Planning Division. 

“Normally they are in the thousands,” Wells said, adding that one butterfly was observed in the Ellwood north overwintering site, where there were substantial tree die-offs.

According to the Ellwood Mesa/Sperling Preserve Open Space Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan, overwintering monarch butterflies in Ellwood Mesa groves have numbered in the tens of thousands during some years, making it an important spot for the butterflies in California.

The city closed access to the grove in 2017 due to the dead and dying trees in area, and the City Council approved a plan to remove 28 trees along public trails.

“We are working back-and-forth with the Coastal Commission to get them the information that they need so that we can open the trails and start implementing tree replacements for the trees that we removed a year or so ago,” Wells said.

The city's Habitat Management Plan outlines methods to manage the Ellwood Mesa eucalyptus forest for the benefit of the overwintering behavior of the monarch butterfly, other wildlife, and the public’s use.

overwintering monarch butterflies in Goleta in 2015 Click to view larger
Overwintering monarch butterflies hang out in Goleta’s Ellwood Mesa grove in 2015.  (Noozhawk file photo)

Monarch overwintering sites suffer from dying trees with the loss of canopy, wind protection and loss of roosting branches, according to the plan.

The severe drought increased trees' vulnerability to the invasion of pests and has created dire conditions for the fluttering population resting in eucalyptus trees at Ellwood Mesa, Wells added.

“There are population-wide habitat issues that are affecting the butterfly that goes far beyond our local influence, and then there are local influences as well,” Wells said.

“For the Ellwood Mesa site, specifically, it’s the habitat conditions, and the dead and dying trees, which are partially as a result of age, and aging trees are more subjective to impacts of pests that reduce the health of trees.”

Butterfly counts for Thanksgiving Day tallies in Goleta were 1,390 monarchs in 2017, and 205 in 2018, said Charis Van der Heide, coordinator of the Western Monarch count for the Xerces Society. The Xerces Society, an international nonprofit dedicated to preserving invertebrates and their habitats, surveys the monarch butterflies.

“The numbers are bleak this season and follow this similar trend elsewhere in California,” she said.

According to preliminary reports, the 2018 count for west-coast monarchs spending winter in California was 20,456 butterflies, a decline of 86 percent compared to 2017. 

Researchers say several factors are responsible for the decline, with habitat loss being the most significant.

The statewide population drop is "worse than anyone had anticipated," the Xerces Society said in a post on its website. 

"We are very troubled to observe such an apparently large decline in the population this year.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

