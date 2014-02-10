Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:33 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Kimberly Horn Joins Monarch Wealth Strategies as Director of Client Relations

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Monarch Wealth Strategies | February 10, 2014 | 9:30 a.m.

Kimberly Horn
Kimberly Horn

Kimberly Horn recently joined Monarch Wealth Strategies as the director of client relations. She also serves as a client advocate overseeing the delivery and implementation of financial plans for high net worth clients.

“Kimberly is an invaluable asset, and we are thrilled to have her join the Monarch family," said Aaron Clark, president and co-founder of Monarch Wealth Strategies in Santa Barbara. "Her unparalleled integrity and considerable financial planning experience are a perfect addition to our team.”

Before transitioning to Monarch Wealth Strategies, Horn was a financial analyst for Raytheon Co. in Goleta, a financial consultant at A.G. Edwards & Sons Inc. and a client advisor at Mission Wealth Management for nearly seven years.

Horn has extensive experience working with academic professionals, engineers, widows and individuals who are leaving business. She especially enjoys educating her clients, including their young and adult children, on financial matters. She aims to ensure the highest quality of service is delivered to clients.

Horn earned her bachelor of science degree in business administration with a double emphasis in financial services and human resource management from California State University-Chico. She then earned her master's degree in business administration from Baker College in 2005. She is also a Certified Financial Planner certificant.

A Santa Barbara resident, Horn volunteers for the Katherine Harvey Fellows program, the Music Academy of the West, Partners in Education, Social Venture Partners' Fast Pitch program and as an advocate for abused and neglected children with Court Appointed Special Advocates. She is also a member of the Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary Club.

To contact the firm, call 805.564.0800.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Monarch Wealth Strategies.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 