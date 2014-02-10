Kimberly Horn Joins Monarch Wealth Strategies as Director of Client Relations

Kimberly Horn recently joined Monarch Wealth Strategies as the director of client relations. She also serves as a client advocate overseeing the delivery and implementation of financial plans for high net worth clients.

“Kimberly is an invaluable asset, and we are thrilled to have her join the Monarch family," said Aaron Clark, president and co-founder of Monarch Wealth Strategies in Santa Barbara. "Her unparalleled integrity and considerable financial planning experience are a perfect addition to our team.”

Before transitioning to Monarch Wealth Strategies, Horn was a financial analyst for Raytheon Co. in Goleta, a financial consultant at A.G. Edwards & Sons Inc. and a client advisor at Mission Wealth Management for nearly seven years.

Horn has extensive experience working with academic professionals, engineers, widows and individuals who are leaving business. She especially enjoys educating her clients, including their young and adult children, on financial matters. She aims to ensure the highest quality of service is delivered to clients.

Horn earned her bachelor of science degree in business administration with a double emphasis in financial services and human resource management from California State University-Chico. She then earned her master's degree in business administration from Baker College in 2005. She is also a Certified Financial Planner certificant.

A Santa Barbara resident, Horn volunteers for the Katherine Harvey Fellows program, the Music Academy of the West, Partners in Education, Social Venture Partners' Fast Pitch program and as an advocate for abused and neglected children with Court Appointed Special Advocates. She is also a member of the Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary Club.

To contact the firm, call 805.564.0800.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Monarch Wealth Strategies.