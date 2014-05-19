Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:40 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Monday Last Day to Register to Vote in June Election

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 19, 2014 | 12:10 p.m.

Midnight on Monday is the cutoff for unregistered voters to sign up online to vote in June's election, according to officials with the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Voter registration cards mailed or postmarked by Monday, May 19 will be accepted, or voters can register over the counter at the county's three elections offices until 8 p.m. Monday. 

That cutoff is extended until midnight if voters register online by clicking here.

Noozhawk caught up Monday with Renee Bischoff, chief deputy registrar of voters, who said 195,404 voters are registered to vote in the county.

"For the last comparable election in June 2010, our registration at the close of registration was 192,127," she said.

Even higher turnout was seen during the last presidential election in November 2012, which saw 203,994 registered voters.

This June, Bischoff said her office is anticipating receiving 25,000 to 30,000 votes cast at the polls and 50,000 to 55,000 votes cast by mail. She said that means turnout is expected to be between 38 percent and 43 percent.

About 119,000 vote by mail ballots went out on May 5, and 10,467 have been returned.

The party breakdown among registered voters includes 79,767 registered as Democrats, 58,839 as Republicans and 46,085 stating no party preference.

Bischoff said election offices in Santa Barbara at 4440-A Calle Real, in Santa Maria at 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy., Suite 115, and in Lompoc at 401 E. Cypress, Room 102, will be open until 8 p.m. Monday.
 
Voter registration cards that are postmarked with Monday's date will be accepted for this election, and Bischoff said that voters who have moved or changed their names must re-register.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

