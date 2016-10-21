Money for Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Actually Does Grown on Trees — Christmas Trees

The 7th Annual Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Carpinteria Lions Club, begins Friday, Nov. 25. The 16-day event will be held in the Hickey Building (Old Austin’s Hardware), 700 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. The net proceeds will benefit the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Arts and Crafts Room.
Started seven years ago, the inaugural year featured 13 beautifully decorated trees and raised $14,000 for the culinary arts program at the Carpinteria High School. The 2015 Festival of Trees featured 26 trees and raised $20,891 in ticket sales (tickets are $1 each). Last year’s net proceeds went to the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.
The Lions Club requests local individuals, businesses, service originations and nonprofits for tree sponsorship to showcase their creativity and decorating skills and create a beautiful Christmas tree. All the trees are donated by the Lions Club and will be set up inside the building in individual showcase stalls. Sign-ups are due by Wednesday Nov. 16.
For more information, call Mike Dawson, 680-9600
— Mike Dawson for Carpinteria Lions Club.