Money for Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Actually Does Grown on Trees — Christmas Trees

The 7th Annual Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Carpinteria Lions Club , begins Friday, Nov. 25. The 16-day event will be held in the Hickey Building (Old Austin’s Hardware), 700 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. The net proceeds will benefit the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Arts and Crafts Room. Started seven years ago, the inaugural year featured 13 beautifully decorated trees and raised $14,000 for the culinary arts program at the Carpinteria High School. The 2015 Festival of Trees featured 26 trees and raised $20,891 in ticket sales (tickets are $1 each). Last year’s net proceeds went to the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria . The Lions Club requests local individuals, businesses, service originations and nonprofits for tree sponsorship to showcase their creativity and decorating skills and create a beautiful Christmas tree. All the trees are donated by the Lions Club and will be set up inside the building in individual showcase stalls. Sign-ups are due by Wednesday Nov. 16.

