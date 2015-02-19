Monica Spear Resigns as Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara announced Thursday the resignation of Monica Spear as executive director effective May 1.

“It is with regret that the board has accepted Monica’s resignation," board chair Christi Sulzbach said. "We are grateful for her years of service to the mission of Girls Inc. During her 20 years with the organization, 12 of which she served as executive director, Monica has worked to impact the lives of countless girls and will leave a lasting legacy."

“After much thoughtful consideration, I resign my position, knowing this is the right time for me and the organization, to explore and pursue growth and advancement opportunities," Spear said. "During my tenure at Girls Inc., we’ve built and opened a second center in Goleta, weathered challenging economic times, and now are serving an ever-increasing number of girls in our community. The organization is solid with a dedicated Board of Directors and staff, and I am confident it will continue to flourish. I am proud of what has been accomplished during my time at Girls Inc. and honored for the opportunity to support and help achieve the Girls Inc. mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.”

The board has formed a committee to undertake a broad search for a new CEO/eecutive director. Spear will continue in her role during the interim and focus her time on advancing organizational priorities.

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara is a chapter of a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Through educational programs and advocacy, Girls Inc. offers girls ages 4½ to 18 years the opportunity to participate in research-based programs in which they experience success as they acquire skills, gain confidence, become self-reliant and practice leadership. Girls Inc. programs encourage girls and young women to take risks; master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges; and prepare them to lead successful, independent and fulfilling lives.

— Melissa Dase is a publicist for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.