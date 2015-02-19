Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:41 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Monica Spear Resigns as Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

By Melissa Dase for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara | February 19, 2015 | 10:38 a.m.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara announced Thursday the resignation of Monica Spear as executive director effective May 1.

“It is with regret that the board has accepted Monica’s resignation," board chair Christi Sulzbach said. "We are grateful for her years of service to the mission of Girls Inc. During her 20 years with the organization, 12 of which she served as executive director, Monica has worked to impact the lives of countless girls and will leave a lasting legacy."

“After much thoughtful consideration, I resign my position, knowing this is the right time for me and the organization, to explore and pursue growth and advancement opportunities," Spear said. "During my tenure at Girls Inc., we’ve built and opened a second center in Goleta, weathered challenging economic times, and now are serving an ever-increasing number of girls in our community. The organization is solid with a dedicated Board of Directors and staff, and I am confident it will continue to flourish. I am proud of what has been accomplished during my time at Girls Inc. and honored for the opportunity to support and help achieve the Girls Inc. mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.”

The board has formed a committee to undertake a broad search for a new CEO/eecutive director. Spear will continue in her role during the interim and focus her time on advancing organizational priorities.

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara is a chapter of a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Through educational programs and advocacy, Girls Inc. offers girls ages 4½ to 18 years the opportunity to participate in research-based programs in which they experience success as they acquire skills, gain confidence, become self-reliant and practice leadership. Girls Inc. programs encourage girls and young women to take risks; master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges; and prepare them to lead successful, independent and fulfilling lives.

— Melissa Dase is a publicist for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 