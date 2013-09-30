Monica Vidger-Trent Joins Friendship Center Board of Directors

Monica Vidger-Trent joins Friendship Center’s Board of Directors this year.

A vice president and trust officer for Union Bank, she has firsthand knowledge of the challenges of juggling caregiving and a career through caring for her mother, who had dementia.

Vidger-Trent learned about Friendship Center and enrolled her mother, who greatly enjoyed the socializing and activities that the program offers, as well as receiving care and supervision during the day while Vidger-Trent worked.

In her spare time, Vidger-Trent — a pug enthusiast — enjoys attending dog shows and showing her own pug dogs.

In addition, new board officers have been named for the coming year: Dana VanderMey, vice president; Karolyn Hanna, secretary; and Sue Adams, member at large.

— Justine Sutton is a grants and development coordinator for Friendship Center.