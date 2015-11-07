Moninda Marube, Kelly Couch Win 6th Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half-Marathon

Advice

At the Sixth Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half-Marathon on Saturday morning, two-time Santa Barbara Marathon champion (2010-2011) and defending race champion Moninda Marube, 36, of Kenya, and Kelly Couch, 38, of Hillsborough, won the 13.1-mile race, clocking 1 hour, 8 minutes, 41 seconds and 1:22:48, respectively.

Marube, who captured an event record fourth title, also became the first to repeat as half-marathon champion, and both champions are also the oldest race winners.

The community running event, presented by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the largest in Santa Barbara, drew 3,200 entrants and 2,480 finishers with the course beginning at UC Santa Barbara for the first time, taking runners down to Goleta Beach before turning onto Ward Memorial Highway 217 and then to downtown Santa Barbara’s Leadbetter Beach.

“The weather was ideal for running and watching the half-marathon on our new course from UCSB to Leadbetter Beach, and the Veterans Final Mile tribute down Shoreline Drive to the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Finish Line’ was again spectacular and inspiring,” said Rusty Snow, race director of the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half-Marathon.

“We heartily thank our sponsors, volunteers, participants, spectators and the community for making this event so unique and special.”

Under cool 50-degree, sunny start conditions, Marube took out the pace from the start and, after two miles, he ran unchallenged to the Leadbetter Beach finish line, averaging 5:14 per mile.

Runner-up Sean Harrington of Goleta clocked 1:11:27, while Alex Heuchert of San Luis Obispo took third in 1:11:43, and both set personal records.

“Today, I came to run and not race,” said Marube, a local favorite and advocate against human trafficking. “I have endurance, not as much speed, but it feels good to win for the fourth time here.”

In the women’s half-marathon, Couch, a recent mother of twins, ran with Emily Shertzer of Jonestown, Pa., from the start and the pair passed leader Cassie Brooker of Camarillo on Cliff Drive around the 11-mile mark.

Couch and Shertzer raced together before Couch pulled away going down Shoreline Drive to beat her rival by 9 seconds, 1:22:48 to 1:22:57. Brooker held on to third, recording a 1:23:23.

“I loved the local terrain and the new course and running with Emily as we averaged 6:19 per mile,” Couch recounted. “This was also a good fitness test for my upcoming California International Marathon.”

The top Masters (40 and older) were Mike Wasson, 50, Colorado Springs, and Mariann Thomas, 52, Carpinteria, in 1:21:33 and 1:30:30, respectively.

Three Legacy Runners now have completed all six Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half-Marathon editions: Russ Jones, 67, Santa Barbara (1:39:22); Gary Wente, 68, Pasadena (3:14:02); and John Brennand, 80, Santa Barbara (3:23:00). Bravo, gentlemen!

Also, in the Elite Performance & Rehabilitation Center Half-Marathon Relay and AppFolio Corporate Relay, there were 62 teams crossing the finish line. The top men’s team was Elite Men in 1:28.09, while the female divison was won by Mom’s in Motion 3 in 1:55.00.

In the co-ed division, Operation Unbridled was first across the line in 1:40.26. The corporate relay division was won by AppFolio’s own Blood, Sweat & Beers team, taking the title in a time of 1:54:09.

The Finish Line Festival welcomed all finishers, family and friends to beautiful Leadbetter Beach near the Santa Barbara Harbor. At the post-race celebration, there were food trucks, vendors, post-race massage, an athlete lounge, a beer garden hosted by Firestone Walker Brewing Co., music by DJ Sparx and more!

The festivities were emceed by Santa Barbara’s own Citizen of the Year, John Palminteri of KEYT News and 2014 Hospitality Person of the Year, Drew Wakefield of Ramada Santa Barbara.

Lafond Winery, the official wine sponsor, also provided a bottle of wine to each individual adult award category winner and for relay team winners.

6th Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half-Marathon

Santa Barbara, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015

MEN

1) Moninda Marube (KEN), 1:08:41

2) Sean Harrington (USA / CA), 1:11:27

3) Alex Heuchert (USA / CA), 1:11:43

4) Damon Valenzona (USA / CA), 1:13:35

5) Adam Cross (USA / CA), 1:15:29

MASTERS MEN (40 & older)

1) Mike Wasson, 50, (USA / CO), 1:21:33

WOMEN

1) Kelly Couch (USA / CA), 1:22:48

2) Emily Shertzer (USA / PA), 1:22:57

3) Cassie Brooker, 1:23:23

4) Amy Alzina (USA / CA), 1:26:08

5) Daylee Burr (USA / AZ), 1:26:22

MASTERS WOMEN (40 & older)

1) Mariann Thomas, 52, (USA / CA), 1:30:23

Click here for complete race results from the 2015 Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half-Marathon.