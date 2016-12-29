Monique Sanchez Ignites Carpinteria in Win Over Nordhoff

Girls Basketball

Monique Sanchez scored eight points in the first quarter to get Carpinteria off and running in a 54-28 girls basketball win over Nordhoff in a pool-play game at the Dan Mercer Invitational on Wednesday.

The Warriors are 2-0 in pool play and face Westlake for first place and berth in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"We moved the ball well and capitalized on opportunities," Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant said of her team's play against Nordhoff. "Seven of our 11 girls scored. Monique Sanchez came out firing tonight with 8 points in the first quarter, finishing with 16 for the game, which is a season high for her."

Julie Parsons scored a season-high 13 points, all coming in the second half. Harmony Reed added nine points.

Carpinteria improves to 5-2.

Royal 63, Providence 20

Veronica Everson had seven points for the Patriots and Bella Madrigal grabbed six rebounds .

In other tournament games, Channel Islands defeated Fillmore 49-37 and Westlake edged Orcutt Academy 51-46.

