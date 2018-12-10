Monisha Adnani Named Principal at PMSM/19six Architects

PMSM/19six Architects, one of the oldest architectural firms in California, has announced Monisha Adnani has been promoted to principal.

“On behalf of the entire team here at PMSM/19six Architects, I am extremely excited to announce that Monisha has been promoted to principal,” said PMSM/19six Architects Principal Alan Kroeker. “This is not only a well-deserved achievement for Monisha, but a significant milestone for our firm.

“Monisha has been a powerful contributor in building upon our rich legacy and her unique design perspective and leadership abilities will without a doubt continue to drive our success.”

Adnani joined PMSM/19six in September 2001 and has since become instrumental to PMSM/19six Architects’ growth. In early 2014, she was appointed to associate and took on a leading role in overseeing the firm’s design quality, project delivery, and mentoring of staff.

As a design expert in educational, performing arts, and historic preservation, Adnani has designed more than one million square feet of built environments including master planning, renovation, seismic upgrades, and new construction.

Her leadership in some of PMSM/19six Architects’ key projects include the historic renovation and addition of The Granada Theatre, Music Academy of the West, Cuesta College’s new SLO Instructional building and the North County Campus Center.

She currently is working with Mt. San Jacinto College for a seismic renovation of its Temecula Valley Campus.

Adnani’s dedication and passion inspire staff and clients to strive toward designing creative, inspiring and sustainable spaces. As a child, she grew up wanting a purposeful career that would leave the world a better place.

Upon graduating from high school Adnani began pursuing architecture with the desire to design spaces that enhance communities. Today, she has worked on 70-plus educational, performing arts and civic projects, and has succeeded in enhancing communities for generations to come.

Adnani is a LEED accredited professional and holds a masters in architecture from University of Colorado, Denver; she earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture at LS Raheja School of Architecture in Bombay, India.

For more information, contact Tasha Barnett, marketing coordinator at 805-476-0399 or [email protected]

For more information about PMSM/19six Architects, visit www.19sixArchitects.com or call 805-476-0399.

— Tasha Barnett for PMSM/19six Architects.