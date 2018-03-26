Monroe Educator Wins Outstanding Educator Award

Sally DeLyser of Monroe Elementary has received the 2018 June Downing Memorial Outstanding Educator Award from Cal-TASH, the California chapter of TASH, an international leader in disability advocacy.

Monroe Elementary is part of the Santa Barbara Unified School District. DeLyser received the honor at a ceremony in Sacramento earlier this month.

The annual award is given to an educator who demonstrates leadership in promoting and facilitating inclusive options for students with severe disabilities (preschool through 22 years) in collaboration with families, general and special educators, support staff, and other members of the education team.

“This is a well-deserved recognition of a dynamic and well-respected educator,” said John Schettler, director of special education for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

“Ms. DeLyser’s persistent vision and commitment helped create a positive school culture for students with significant disabilities to learn alongside their peers in the the classroom and are regarded as important members of the learning community,” he said.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.