Community Invited to Monroe Elementary’s Kermes Cinco de Mayo Festival and Auction

You are invited to Monroe Elementary School's annual Kermes Cinco de Mayo Festival and Auction this Saturday, May 3.

We will have homemade Mexican food, a raffle and more than 100 auction items to bid on at deal prices.

There is no charge to come, and it's open to the public. It starts at 3 p.m. and the auction tables start closing after 4 p.m until 5 p.m. From 5 to 6 p.m., there will be entertainment from the cheer team, glee club and Boom Chaka drum core.

It will be a fabulous celebration of food, music, activities for the kids, entertainment, and auction. You will be amazed at all the great food to eat and fantastic items that there are to bid on! And best of all, the proceeds fund all the programs for the children at Monroe.

Community members are welcome.