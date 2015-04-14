Monroe Elementary School Hosting Kermes Cinco de Mayo Festival and Auction
By Rosalyn Tomblin for Monroe Elementary School | April 14, 2015 | 7:26 a.m.
Please join us for Monroe Elementary School's Kermes Cinco de Mayo Festival and Auction from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
We will have a great auction with fantastic items. Many great deals to be had!
There will be a raffle, festive music and entertainment, as well as delicious food.
It is the biggest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds directly benefit Monroe Scholars.
It is a community event and fun for the whole family!
— Rosalyn Tomblin is a transitional kindergarten teacher at Monroe Elementary School.
