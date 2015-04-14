Monroe Elementary School Hosting Kermes Cinco de Mayo Festival and Auction

Please join us for Monroe Elementary School's Kermes Cinco de Mayo Festival and Auction from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 9.

We will have a great auction with fantastic items. Many great deals to be had!

There will be a raffle, festive music and entertainment, as well as delicious food.

It is the biggest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds directly benefit Monroe Scholars.

It is a community event and fun for the whole family!

— Rosalyn Tomblin is a transitional kindergarten teacher at Monroe Elementary School.