Monsoonal Moisture to Make It Hot, Humid on South Coast

Hot and humid conditions are expected in Southern California over the next few days, but the National Weather Service said the chance of thunderstorms accompanying the monsoonal moisture is not likely to include Santa Barbara County.

Sunday should see sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s along the South Coast with highs near 100 in the backcountry. Afternoon winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible in Ventura County on Sunday and Monday, but Santa Barbara County will be mostly on the dry side.

The weather service said Monday’s forecast includes a 20 percent chance of showers on the South Coast, with mostly cloudy conditions. Daytime highs should reach the mid-70s with temperatures in the mid-80s in the foothills.

Partly cloudy skies are possible Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.