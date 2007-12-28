Montana Mauls Gauchos, 88-70

More than a week off, an eight-hour bus ride the previous night through snowy Montana, and 4,053 opposing fans on the road in Missoula was not a recipe for success for UCSB’s women’s basketball team Friday.
The University of Montana (9-3) women’s basketball team, known as the Lady Griz, enjoyed their own home cooking, running away from UCSB (4-6) with an 88-70 victory in the opening game of the Lady Griz Holiday Classic.
UCSB had a career night from sophomore Meagan Williams (28 points), but the rest of the Gauchos were unable to stop a streaking Montana team that has now won six in a row.
The Gauchos knew coming in they would have their plate full with Montana, which finished 27-4 last year and returned all five starters. Also, without center Jenna Green, lost for the season with back problems, the Gauchos were without their dominant post presence and leading scorer.
Still, when the Gauchos win, it has come from a stingy defense, giving up fewer than 70 points per game.
