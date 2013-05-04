Monte Alden Hendrickson, 1930-2013

Posted on May 4, 2013 | 4:33 a.m.

Source: Hendrickson Family

Monte Alden Hendrickson was born November 10, 1930, in San Bernardino, California, to Gladys Gertrude Harber and Henry Alden “Al” Hendrickson and died April 27, 2013, in Santa Barbara. Within a few months of his birth, the family moved to Santa Barbara where Al started Santa Barbara Monumental Co., which continues as a family business today at 3 N. Milpas St. Monte began work in the family business at age 12 and worked there for 47 years before retiring.

Monte was an energetic young man who was outgoing and easily made friends. He developed a love of automobiles at an early age and in his 20s built and raced cars in the desert.

He married Betty Jean Carmack on September 8, 1950, in the LDS Temple in St. George, Utah. They had four children, Terry, Jan, Jed and Tracy. As a family, they enjoyed many vacations camping, boating and waterskiing. They often vacationed with family friends and these developed into lifelong friendships.

Shortly after marriage, Monte enlisted with the Air Force and served for four years, being stationed in Japan for much of that time.

Monte was a gifted worker with his hands, cutting stone as well as designing and building furniture and building equipment needed in the family business. He built the first house that he and Betty owned, with the assistance of his father and a hired carpenter.

A faithful church member during his life, in retirement, Monte and Betty served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ohio Historical Sites Mission.

Monte is survived by his wife Betty, their four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held May 3, 2013, at the LDS Chapel, 2107 Santa Barbara St.