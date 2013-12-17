Monte Vista Students to Perform Shakespeare Medley This Wednesday

Former student Kevin Spracher has returned to the stage he loves at Monte Vista Elementary School to help students perform a medley of William Shakespeare plays.

As a sixth-grader at Monte Vista, Spracher learned to love acting and went on to receive a degree in English specializing in Shakespeare.

He has helped the students write the script for this performance. It includes The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet and many more.

Students have had the opportunity to write, direct, create sets and run the lights for the performance all on their own.

The performance will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s auditorium, 730 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

— Beth Scott represents Monte Vista Elementary School.