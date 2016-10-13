Montecito Association to Host Water District Candidates Forum

The Montecito Association will hold a Montecito Water District Board General Election Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Montecito Union School auditorium, 385 San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

The four candidates running for two director seats, Tom Mosby, Charles Newman, Tobe Plough and Floyd Wicks, will be asked to comment on their positions and views of desalination, economics of water, alternative potential water sources and conservation, and how those might impact Montecito.

The Montecito Association's goal is to help the community understand the complex issues concerning our water supply and to become informed about possible solutions to our current water security crisis.

Montecito voters are encouraged to attend to learn more about the candidates and their visions for water security for the community.

Contact the Montecito Association, 969-2026, with any questions.

The Montecito Association has not and will not be endorsing or supporting a candidate in this race.

—Victoria Greene for the Montecito Association.