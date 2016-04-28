Montecito Association to Host First District Supervisorial Candidates Forum

The Montecito Association will hold a First District Supervisorial Candidates Forum at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2016, at the Montecito Union School Auditorium, located at 385 San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

Todd Lowenstein will moderate the forum on behalf of the Montecito Association.

Two candidates, Jennifer Christensen and Das Williams, are running for the first district seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Because Montecito is an unincorporated community, the Board of Supervisors is the community’s local governing body with authority over land use issues, road infrastructure, social services and policing.

The Montecito Association encourages local voters to join on May 6 to learn more about the candidates and their visions for the community.

A nonprofit membership organization dedicated to preserving the semi-rural residential character of Montecito, the Montecito Association has not and will not endorse or support a candidate in this race.

Please contact the Montecito Association at 805.969.2026 with any questions.

— Victoria Greene is the executive director of the Montecito Association.